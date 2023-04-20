Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading Down 3.4%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.95 and last traded at $22.01. Approximately 12,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 146,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OLK shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15.

Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.76 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 75,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,594,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,332 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. 29.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

