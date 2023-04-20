Olistico Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 394 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 29,857 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,830,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 14,619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 50,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,713,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $484.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $451.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $486.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.50.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

