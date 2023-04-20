OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

OMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities increased their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.15.

OMF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.68. 594,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. OneMain has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $50.76.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 784.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,112,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,751 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in OneMain by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

