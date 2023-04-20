OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $84.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.15.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $39.07 on Monday. OneMain has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $50.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 402.5% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

