ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $75.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OKE. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Shares of OKE opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. ONEOK has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in ONEOK by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

