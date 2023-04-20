Opawica Explorations (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Shares Up 21.5%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) rose 21.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 43,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Opawica Explorations Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. It operates its projects through the development of exploration properties using acquiring further exploration properties and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

