Oppenheimer Comments on The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.14. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.08 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $128.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.50. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $117.51 and a 12-month high of $183.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

