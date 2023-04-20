Opsens (CVE:OPS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.35. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Opsens from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Opsens from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Opsens alerts:

Opsens Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.39.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.