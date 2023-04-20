Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Lowered to $107.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Shares of OSK opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $106.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.6% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 104,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Oshkosh by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 15.9% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

