Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 357,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,001. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $350.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.22 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.86%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

