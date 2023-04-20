Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Given New GBX 3,100 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,930 ($36.26) to GBX 3,100 ($38.36) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of OXIG stock opened at GBX 2,672.75 ($33.07) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,655.30, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,505.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,252.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. Oxford Instruments has a 52-week low of GBX 1,686 ($20.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,745 ($33.97).

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

