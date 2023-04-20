Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Given New GBX 3,100 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,930 ($36.26) to GBX 3,100 ($38.36) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,410 ($29.82) to GBX 2,720 ($33.66) in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OXINF remained flat at $29.90 on Thursday. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $30.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

