PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 383.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PACCAR by 109.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,819,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,315,000 after purchasing an additional 952,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,603,000 after acquiring an additional 510,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at $347,887,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,012 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,239. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACCAR Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.42.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $76.71.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.29. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Stories

