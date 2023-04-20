Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $212.62

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 212.62 ($2.63) and traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.71). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 213 ($2.64), with a volume of 5,260 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Palace Capital Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of £94.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,712.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 213.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 213.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.17, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Palace Capital Dividend Announcement

About Palace Capital

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18,750.00%.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

