Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.02

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.02 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21.36 ($0.26), with a volume of 4254754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.06 ($0.29).

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £161.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2,076.00 and a beta of 0.53.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

Featured Stories

