PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Short Interest Down 18.7% in March

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 110,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

PARTS iD Stock Performance

Shares of PARTS iD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 674,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,097. PARTS iD has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.42.

Get PARTS iD alerts:

About PARTS iD

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.