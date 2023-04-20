Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.2% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,238,920,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,550,168,000 after buying an additional 71,113 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,540,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,006,618,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MA traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $372.10. 212,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.23. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.85.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.