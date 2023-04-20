Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,567 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,823 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 103,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $940,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 39,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,367,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,748,666. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $193.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

