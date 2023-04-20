Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRGO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $36.22 on Friday. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.273 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,195.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $166,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,451.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,073,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after buying an additional 567,800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 469.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 51,190 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Perrigo by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

