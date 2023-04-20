Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KMB traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $138.74. 138,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

