Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $6.35 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.6% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.72. 584,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,614,322. The stock has a market cap of $150.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.80.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

