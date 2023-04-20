Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $748,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,135 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SHEL. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38. The company has a market cap of $213.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.