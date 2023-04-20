Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Invests $231,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19,918.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 658,489 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 612,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.99. The company had a trading volume of 381,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

