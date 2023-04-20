Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 1,755 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.05 and a 200 day moving average of $124.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)
- Steel Dynamics May Be At A U-Turn Rather Than A Red Light
- Intuitive Surgical Continues to Surge, is it Worth Its Premium?
- Las Vegas Sands Hits The Jackpot, China Drives Robust Recovery
- Tesla’s Earnings: So Bad They’re Nearly Good
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.