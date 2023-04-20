Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.84

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.84 and traded as high as C$12.96. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$12.85, with a volume of 490,600 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.50.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.84.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.25). Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of C$383.14 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.9108761 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.41%.

Insider Transactions at Peyto Exploration & Development

In other news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 9,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total value of C$130,409.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,151 shares in the company, valued at C$4,889,694.71. In other news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 9,872 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total value of C$130,409.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,889,694.71. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.90 per share, with a total value of C$119,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 105,072 shares of company stock worth $1,444,043 in the last three months. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

