PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,869 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.28% of PGT Innovations worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 44,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Insider Transactions at PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,355,638 shares in the company, valued at $29,200,442.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other PGT Innovations news, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,076.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,355,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,200,442.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $848,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGTI opened at $26.05 on Thursday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

