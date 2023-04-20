Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 3.4 %

PM opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

