Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-$6.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Philip Morris International also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.42-$1.47 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.18.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.33. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

