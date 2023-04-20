PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PHX Minerals from $5.60 to $5.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded PHX Minerals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PHX Minerals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.47.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of PHX opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $98.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 24.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 540.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 48,270 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 27,565 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

