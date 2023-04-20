Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Cap Tops $76.79 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $76.79 million and approximately $125,684.17 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001368 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00133996 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00053249 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00035192 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,112,219 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

