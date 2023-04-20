Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance
Shares of PZA opened at C$13.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$342.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.04. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$11.53 and a twelve month high of C$14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.54.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
