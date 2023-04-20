Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

PLUG stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,103,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,932,910. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $220.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

