Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.62-16.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32. Pool also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $14.50-$16.00 EPS.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $338.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.38 and a 200 day moving average of $335.42. Pool has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $473.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Pool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $380.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Pool by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pool by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $1,688,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Pool by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

