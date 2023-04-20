PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. PPG Industries updated its Q2 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.95-7.25 EPS.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,028. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $142.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.43 and its 200-day moving average is $127.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2,104.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.21.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

