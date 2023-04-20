PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. BNP Paribas lowered PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Argus upped their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.21.

PPG traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.45. 2,073,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,318. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.43 and a 200 day moving average of $127.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $142.46.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after buying an additional 2,639,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,775,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,944,000 after buying an additional 581,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

