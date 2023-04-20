Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $754.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.05. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $77.75.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.13 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 55.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 5,533.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

