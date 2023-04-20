Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) Plans Dividend of €0.37

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of €0.37 ($0.40) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Princess Private Equity Stock Performance

Shares of Princess Private Equity stock opened at GBX 9.26 ($0.11) on Thursday. Princess Private Equity has a one year low of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 12.95 ($0.16). The company has a market cap of £6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Princess Private Equity in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Princess Private Equity Company Profile

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

