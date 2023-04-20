Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $89.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.75. The company has a market cap of $462.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $100.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

