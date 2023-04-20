Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.60.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $138.91 on Tuesday. Progressive has a 1 year low of $106.35 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

