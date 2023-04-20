Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71), RTT News reports. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis updated its FY23 guidance to $5.42-5.50 EPS.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $124.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.35 and a 200-day moving average of $117.39. The company has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

