ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Down 0.9%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USDGet Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.75. 58,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 129,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USD. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 21,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

