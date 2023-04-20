ProSomnus’ (OSA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on ProSomnus in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
ProSomnus Stock Down 0.7 %
OSA stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15. ProSomnus has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $9.41.
ProSomnus Company Profile
ProSomnus, Inc manufactures and sells precision oral appliance therapy devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.
