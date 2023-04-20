ProSomnus’ (OSA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on ProSomnus in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

ProSomnus Stock Down 0.7 %

OSA stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15. ProSomnus has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $9.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProSomnus

ProSomnus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProSomnus stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProSomnus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OSA Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 390,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 8.70% of ProSomnus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

ProSomnus, Inc manufactures and sells precision oral appliance therapy devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

