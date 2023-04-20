Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1348 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This is an increase from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Proximus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Proximus has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

Get Proximus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Proximus from €12.50 ($13.59) to €11.00 ($11.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Proximus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Proximus from €13.70 ($14.89) to €12.50 ($13.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Proximus from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

About Proximus

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.