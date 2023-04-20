Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1348 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Proximus Trading Down 5.0 %

OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

Get Proximus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BGAOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Proximus from €12.50 ($13.59) to €11.00 ($11.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Proximus from €13.70 ($14.89) to €12.50 ($13.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Proximus from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.