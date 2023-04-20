PRW Wealth Management LLC Invests $17.16 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 139,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,158,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,379,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,533,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 847,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,885,000 after buying an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,505,000 after buying an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 602,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,476,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 224.3% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 597,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,130,000 after buying an additional 413,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.04. 60,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,418. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.06.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

