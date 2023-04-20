PRW Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,484,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 183,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the third quarter valued at $759,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the third quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 225.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Price Performance

Shares of PBE stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $63.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.89 million, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.94.

About Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.