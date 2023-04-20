Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.84. 198,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,522. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

