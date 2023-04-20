Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Equinox Gold Corp. Issued By Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $259.30 million during the quarter.
Equinox Gold Price Performance
EQX opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.26.
Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
