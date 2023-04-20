Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for CDW Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for CDW in a report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for CDW’s current full-year earnings is $9.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CDW’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDW Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.13.

CDW stock opened at $165.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. CDW has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,508,590,000 after buying an additional 120,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $502,267,000 after purchasing an additional 77,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in CDW by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.