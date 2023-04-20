Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Stronghold Digital Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ SDIG opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $4.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 84.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 136,578 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

